The culinary world mourns the loss of one of their very own on Wednesday, March 25. New York-based celebrity chef and co-owner to The Bombay Canteen and O Pedro, Floyd Cardoz, passed away from the coronavirus. The Indian chef, who was featured on season 2 of Netflix's Ugly Delicious, was reported to have been exposed to COVID-19 earlier this month. Floyd’s company, Hunger Inc, released an official statement sharing that the respected chef had died. “It is with deep sorrow that we inform you of the passing away of Chef Floyd Cardoz (59 years), Co-Founder, Hunger Inc. Hospitality, on March 25, 2020 in New Jersey, USA. He is survived by his mother Beryl, wife Barkha and sons Justin and Peter,” said the statement.

©GettyImages Prior to his passing, chef Floyd had launched his third business venture Bombay Sweet Shop

On March 18, it had been announced that the chef had been exposed to the virus and that he had tested positive and would be receiving care at the Mountainside Medical Centre in New Jersey. The Top Chef Masters Season 3 winner was someone who was well-loved and highly respected for his approach to Indian food and how he was bringing it to the forefront and helping to reshape the way that it was perceived (within India and aboard).