Brittney revealed to CNN that the toilet paper and eggs were added after a conversation she had with her mother after a trip her mom made to Costco when everything with the coronavirus started. The co-owner of Guerilla Tacos started that her mother was having trouble finding eggs and toilet paper (like many of us). "I was like, 'You can't be around all those people,'" said Valles, worried about her dad, who has pre-existing conditions. Then she thought, "Why don't you get them from us?"

The taco kit — with its ten pounds of meat, full fixings, eggs and toilet paper — costs $155 and is sure to feed your family for several days. Not only is Guerilla Tacos helping their community, they are also helping their employees. Each emergency kit helps pay for the health insurance of each of their employees, even when they aren’t working.