Call her chef Dayanara Torres! The actress and Mira Quien Baila judge takes to social media to show off her incredible cooking skills as she practices “social distancing” at home due to the current COVID-19 (aka coronavirus) outbreak. In the video, you can see the former Miss Universe 1993 prepping to make some killer roasted cauliflower (a recipe she nabbed from none other than Ms. Natalie Portman). Dayanara proves that eating right isn’t very hard and can be extremely delicious (she topped the cauliflower with everyone’s favorite condiment: cheese). Check out the video to see just how easy this recipe is to replicate at home. We’ve included her receta below!

Ingredients:

one head of cauliflower

olive oil

Preparations: