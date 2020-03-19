Easy, peasy: this is how you make Chicken Tinga Tostadas

The perfect tostada recipe to make while you’re socially distancing yourself

You haven’t indulged in the deliciousness that is chicken tinga, here is your chance. Tik Tok user @nan.cyyyyyy took to her personal account to show everyone how easy it is to make this appetizing take on a Mexican classic. With a few ingredients, a blender and applied heat, you can be taken on a journey of the senses and transported to a happier place. Check out the video to see just how to make this tostada recipe in the comfort of your home.

