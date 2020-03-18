Chef José Andrés is possible one of the best humans out there right now. On Tuesday, March 18, the Spanish chef’s nonprofit announced that they would be transforming several of his critically acclaimed restaurants in New York City and Washington DC into gourmet soup kitchens. The World Central Kitchen made their announcement via their official social media account. In the post, they shared, “WCK #ChefsForAmerica update: Starting tomorrow, we're working with @mikeblake1922 to distribute fresh, individually packaged grab-and-go meals to families in need in The Bronx! Locations listed below & more info available at wck.org/news/thebronx #BuildingABetterBronx.”

©GettyImages Chef José Andrés will be using his several restaurants in NYC and Washington DC to help those struggling to make ends meet

The World Central Kitchen shared on their website that they will be partnership with Bronx Assemblymember Michael Blake of the 79th District on this initiative. “As the immediate and ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States continues to evolve, World Central Kitchen is working to identify needs across the country and how to respond most effectively. Beginning Tuesday, March 17, in partnership with Bronx Assemblymember Michael Blake of the 79th District, WCK will distribute thousands of fresh, individually packaged grab-and-go meals to local families,” the WCK detailed on their official website.

They continued, “These meals will be available to anyone in the area who needs extra support during this uncertain time. Using our expertise as a food logistics organization, we will be distributing meals at the designated sites listed below during lunchtime. They will be individually-packed fresh meals, ready to heat at home.”