Arroz con leche (or rice pudding) is one of those desserts that transport us back to our niñez (aka childhood) when we watched our abuela cooking up something that we knew would sit yummy in our tummies. There is something communal about sitting down after a meal and topping off something super delicioso made with un arroz con leche cremoso that makes this dish that much more memorable. Whether you’re craving it ‘just because’ or looking to impress la suegra, having a go-to rice pudding recipe is key. Below we’ve included a great twist on a classic recipe.

©GrosbyGroup Arroz con leche (aka rice pudding) is a common dessert for cultures with a rice-heavy diet

Vegan Rice Pudding/Arroz Con Leche Recipe

Ingredients