Camembert is one of those appetizers that is the perfect example of cheesy and creamy goodness that we just can’t get enough of — essentially a hug for your mouth. This tasty aperitivo was first made in the 18th century in northern France, specifically the town of Camembert, Normandy (we were wondering where it got its name from). The flavor profile and textures of camembert can range from soft to intense and mixes very well with other ingredients as well. You and top it with anything from berries to truffle to pecans and it will all taste amazing. In the video, we show you an easy-to-make, three ingredient recipe that you can make in minutes (finding the perfect show to watch will take you longer, to be honest).

