We all love chicken. We all love garlic. So when we get the chance to combine these two culinary staples we become beyond expected. What do we love even more? When we can find a recipe for garlic chicken that’s not only delicious, but simple and budget-friendly. Life can get busy, so finding recipes that we can make in a jiffy (or a pinch) that will have us eating in minutes is always a welcomed reprieve.

From the delicious touch of flavor of the garlic to the aroma of the sauce, it is a dish that will pair beautifully with anything: white rice, roasted potatoes and vegetables ... and you will have a complete option!