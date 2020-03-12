Whether you call it sofrito, refogado, sufrito — you know it, have smelled its aromatic goodness and have tasted the difference in your food because of it. From Latin America to Spain to Asia and the Mediterranean, this cooking base can be found in cuisines across the globe. Some of the base ingredients for this abuelita fave are garlic, onions, peppers and tomatoes (you know, the usual suspects). Below is an easy-to-make recipe that will help elevate your comida and give it un toque especial.

©Flickr / Francisco Becerro Sofrito is a base sauce that can be found in Latin American, Spanish, Italian and Portuguese cuisine

Homemade Sofrito Recipe

Ingredients

2 green bell peppers, seeded and chopped

1 red bell peppers, seeded and chopped

10 ajies dulces, tops removed

3 medium tomatoes, chopped

4 onions, cut into large chunks

3 medium heads garlic, peeled

25 cilantro stems, with leaves

25 culantro (or recao) stems, with leaves

1 tablespoon salt

1 tablespoon black pepper

Preparations