Flan is one of those recipes that spark a lot of opiniones among the familia — “Abuelita’s flan is the best,” “No, my friend, tia’s is way more cremoso.” Regardless of who you side with, mastering some simple basic cooking techniques that you can use to impress them all (or even cook for el novio on occasion) never hurt anyone. Whether you like yours cremoso or with extra sugar syrup on top, there is no wrong way to indulge with the this fan favorite dessert. Below is a simple recipe on how to make flan that will surprise even the toughest of flan critics (abuela and tia included).

©GrosbyGroup Get creative with your toppings — anything from coconut flakes to persimmon

Creamy Flan Recipe

Ingredients

1 cup of sugar

3 eggs

14 oz of sweetened condensed milk

12 fl oz of evaporated milk

1 tablespoon of vanilla extract

Preparations