A delicious apple tart is one of the most popular desserts for restaurants around the world. If you’ve been thinking about trying this delight at home, we suggest you don’t sleep on it and put it into practice. It’s very simple and quick to prepare. Thanks to the ease of this homemade recipe, you’ll feel like a chef in front of your guests. Bear in mind this is a dessert that’s suggested to be served soon after baking (while it’s still nice and warm) as it’ll lose its richness if it’s served cold. Bon appétit!