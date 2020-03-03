There is nothing like a delectable salmon recipe that you can enjoy for lunch and dinner! Eating salmon can have a lot of added benefits for the body: a four-ounce serving of this superfood has 26 grams of protein, which can help fill you up and avoid unnecessary cravings. Added bonus? Salmon also packs a combo of Omega-3 Fatty Acids, selenium and vitamins A and D — all of which are key for improving your immune system, in the short and long term. It is said that if you eat the fish powerhouse at least twice a week, you can reduce your risk of chronic illnesses like heart disease, diabetes and cognitive decline.

In the video, we show you how to prepare a simple and tasty baked salmon that will be your next mealtime favorite. The recipe calls for an easy-to-make sauce that that is used to season the salmon before going into the oven, but sauce recipe can also work wonderfully on salads and steamed veggies as well!