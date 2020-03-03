Who would have known that Thalía and aguacates (aka avocados) would be a match made in heaven. These two Mexican beauties are teaming up to bring something truly healthy and delicious to your every day routine — and Thalia wants your number to do it! The Amor a la mexicana singer and Avocados From Mexico are teaming up (along with Chef Pati Jinich) to bring you the Cooking Healthy with Thalia (aka Cocina Para El Corazón con Thalía) to share some of the biggest and best tips on food and cooking. This dynamic duo wants to encourage everyone to share how they incorporate the ultra healthy aguacate into their daily meals so that she can share them with the world.

©@thalia Thalía is partnering with Avocados From Mexico and Chef Pati Jinich to bring healthy lifestyles to the forefront

In an official statement, Thalía expressed what it meant for her to be partnering with the humble avocado. “I am so excited to partner with Avocados From Mexico for ‘Cooking Healthy with Thalia,” said Thalia. “Exercising and eating healthy have always been important to me and avocados are one of my all-time favorite fruits. I can’t wait to share these delicious recipes with my fans.”

Ivonne Kinser, Head of Digital Marketing at Avocados From Mexico, expressed how the company was thrilled to be working with Thalía. “Thalia is admired by audiences everywhere, not only for her music, but also for her healthy lifestyle. Born and raised in Mexico, she epitomizes AFM’s heritage, making her the perfect spokesperson for this initiative and we are thrilled to partner with her,” explained Ivonne.