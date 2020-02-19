Arepas are the best. They are fried, gold and you can stuff them with a variety of fillings that will make your barriguita and corazoncito happy. Anything from chorizo and cheese to chicken and avocado to a whole variety of delightful and colorful veggies, there is literally nothing that wouldn’t taste better inside or on top of an arepa. There is the perception that making these fried, golden pieces of happiness at home is difficult — we’re here to tell you that it’s not. They are actually extremely simple to make (and very freezer-friendly if you’re making large batches for long-term eats). Below we’ve included a super delicious arepa recipe that will keep you coming back for more.

©GrosbyGroup There are two kinds of arepas: Venezuelan and Colombian

Vegetarian Arepa Recipe with by Food52

Ingredients:

Arepas:

2 cups masarepa, P.A.N. harina blanca, or any other pre-cooked corn meal or corn flour.

2 ½ cups warm water

1 Pinch of salt

3 cups Vegetable oil for frying

Fillings: