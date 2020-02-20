Is avocado fattening?

The nutrition expert explained that “eating more calories than your body needs is what causes weight gain, regardless of the foods those calories come from.” The important thing is to find the ideal portion size. Once you've done this, eating avocado will probably help you shed a few unwanted pounds rather than put them on.

Eating fresh avocado also promotes weight loss by keeping you feeling full for longer. This was shown in a study by the Illinois Institute of Technology published in the journal Nutrients.

How much avocado should you eat?

“One serving is equal to about one third of an avocado and contains around 76 calories. If you consume half an avocado, you're looking at about 114 calories, and if you go for a full avocado, roughly 227 calories,” said Sollid.



He also confirmed that “The type of fat you eat matters more than the amount.” When you look at it like this, while portion size is a factor, you should limit yourself to eating sources of healthy, non-saturated fats such as seafood, nuts, flax, and oils like canola and soy.

©Istock Avocado makes an excellent dessert due to its creaminess. Just mix 2 avocados, 2 tablespoons of lemon juice, a teaspoon of grated lemon peel, a dash of vanilla essence, and 5 tablespoons of sugar. Follow the normal ice cream-making process, and enjoy!

How can you eat avocado?

Avocado is a very versatile ingredient, you can simply cut yourself up a portion to accompany a dish or mix it into salads, crush it to spread on breakfast toasts, to flavor lunch sandwiches or delight yourself with delicious homemade guacamole. The choice is yours!

