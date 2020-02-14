Life can get a little busy, pushing us to make some not-so-healthy food choices. That’s why it’s so important to find recipes that are not only quick and delicious, but are also healthy and jammed packed with benefits for our bodies. Our favorite recipes are the ones that are heart-healthy and low-cholesterol which have ingredients that lean, mean and good for you. Below we’ve gathered a zinger of a salmon and brown rice salad recipe that will be a major hit at dinner or your next gathering.

©GrosbyGroup Brown rice has many benefits for the body

Zingy salmon and brown basmati rice salad recipe

Ingredients

200g (~ 7.05 oz) brown rice

200g (~ 7.05 oz) frozen soya beans (or your choice of legume), defrosted

2 skinless salmon fillets

1 cucumber, diced

small bunch scallions, sliced

small bunch coriander (aka cilantro), roughly chopped

zest and juice 1 lime

1 red chili, diced, deseeded if you like

4 tsp light soy sauce

Preparations: