It all started with Lyn-Genet Recitas’ Blackberry phone. Back in the day, before The Plan and The Metabolism Plan went to become The New York Times bestsellers, the device helped her to communicate on a daily bases with her patients and follow individual responses to food in real time. “When we identify what isn't working for our unique metabolism, it’s easier to achieve our goals,”said Lyn-Genet Recitas, an advocate for individualized care, data and fun foods — or as she describes it, “Grandmother-style translated into modern science.”

She was able to track changes and developed her unique anti-inflammatory nutritional protocol to improve health, lose weight and reverse the aging process.“The healthy and foodie movements are coming together to elevate what was called ‘hippie food.’ I love healthy foods that taste decadent. A chocolate brownie, a vegan ice-cream, all you need to know is that tastes delicious. If we have healthy and fun, we can arrive to a better balance. When people avoid food and feel deprived, they don't have fun. We can make ‘not healthy’ foods into healthy food that tastes delicious and everybody is happy.”

She’s planing to take her love for food and health to the next level by expanding her medical reach to help chronic fatigue, fibromyalgia, diabetes II and other chronic diseases patients as well as possibly opening a few restaurants.

©GrosbyGroup A mix of colors is very helpful: raisins, chocolate, sunflower seeds make a trail mix visually appealing.

Prepare and Save Time!

“When we are on the run, we grab snacks that are not healthy. You should take an hour once a week, and make things for the entire month. Make recipes in big batches,” recommends Lyn-Genet.

She continued, “For example, Trail Mix or dips like hummus. Pre-measure in individual portions in 4 oz. containers. Freeze them, and take them out as you need. Nobody has time for presentation, but if you do, make something beautiful. A mix of colors is very helpful. Raisins, chocolate, sunflower seeds make a trail mix visually appealing, and it will make you feel that you are having a treat instead of a healthy unappealing food.”