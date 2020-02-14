To the novice, they may not seem appetizing in appearance, but after overcoming the initial hesitation, it becomes evident that oysters are a universe of subtle aromas and complex flavors that are increasingly seducing the universal palate. “I grew up eating oysters on the beach. It was very basic, with lime and spicy Mexican sauce. In Mexico and in the United States, there are a lot of different types of oysters, and they’re all really good,” said Chef Julian Medina, the owner of several well-known restaurants including Toloache, Yerba Buena, Coppelia, and Tacuba Cantina Mexicana, in New York. “On a trip to Prince Edwards Island, in Canada, I learned that in order for oysters to grow, the seed has to be planted in a cold sea and the water has to be in constant movement. The temperature and movement of the water determine whether they’re briny, juicy or plump, as well as their size.”

Chef Medina has promoted excellence in Latin cuisine for over 15 years and one of the secrets of his restaurants is keeping his staff members for as long as possible and creating a sense of family. “Innovation is very difficult to achieve. Every day you learn something new and there’s a lot to learn,” he says.

Paul McCartney,Sofía Vergara, Neil Patrick Harris, Tom Hanks, Daniel Boulud and Bobby Flair, are among the celebrities who have savored his dishes. “Simplicity in cooking is of upmost importance today. A lot of chefs are returning to our roots, and to the ingredients and customs we grew up with. Products that are local, in season, fresh and that are not mass produced.”

Tips from chef Medina

Choosing your oysters: “Large oysters tend to be brinier, not as plump and have a lot of liquor. The smaller ones are creamier, plumper and are incredibly sweet. I like oysters somewhere in-between. Personally, I like oysters from the West Coast because they’re creamier, plumper and very delicious. The ones from Long Island and Massachusetts are too.”

Freshness: “When you buy oysters, they should be very fresh and completely closed. You should always try to find out when they arrived and when they were caught. They all have an identification tag that says when they were retrieved from the water. If you’re not sure about what you’re buying, you can ask the people at the fish counter for the tag.”