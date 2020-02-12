The actress explained, “Ryan is an amazing chef AND baker. For reals. Incredible. No joke. I’m not sure that what I do is cooking. Its more like steaming veggies and juicing and making rice. He really cooks. I survive.” This revelation caused an uproar among fans who already thought that Ryan Gosling could not be more perfect (because you know he is). TrophySmack co-founder Dax Holt commented on the post made by the account @commentsbycelebs, “Can he just stop putting the rest of us men to shame already? Enough is enough.” One fan also shared, “Omg shes now basically confirmed that hes perfect,” while another shared, “Ugh salt in the wound.”

©Getty Images Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling share two daughters, Esmeralda, four, and Amada, three

Eva and Ryan have been together for over eight years and have maintained their relationship out of the limelight for the most part, with the exceptions of little delicious nuggets they have shared along the way. The two reportedly met on the set of their movie The Place Beyond the Pines in 2011.