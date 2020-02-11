There are three restaurants in Latin America that are usually among the best in the region: Central in Lima, D.O.M. in Sao Paulo, and Pujol in Mexico City. Despite being in very different places and being led by chefs with completely opposite life experiences, these establishments have a key point in common: they seek to revalue the techniques, flavors and native ingredients of their localities in an innovative and very attractive way.

Peru has become the culinary destination par excellence, leading the world rankings of the last decade. If Gastón Acurio was the one who started the Peruvian gastronomy boom, the spouses Virgilio Martínez and Pía León are two of those who have been responsible for continuing it. They seek to take their guests on a trip through the variety of flavors, textures and supplies found in Peru. With a team that aims to unite the highest level of gastronomy with the Peruvian biodiversity, their work includes a research center, restaurants and bars. And this is reflected in the tasting menu of Central, its main restaurant, a literal expedition for the senses. Considered the second best restaurant in Latin America, each dish of this menu explores an ecosystem and a Peruvian terrain height.

©@centralrest Shells from southern Peru, on the menu at Central, the celebrated Lima restaurant led by Chefs Virgilio Martínez and Pía León.

"I always try to convey the importance of natural ingredients in my dishes, where they come from and where they are produced," commented Alex Atala, chef of D.O.M. in Sao Paulo to the organization World's 50 Best Restaurants, ranking where it occupies the 30th place. Similar to the work of Central, the former DJ seeks to bring ingredients, flavors and textures that are often overlooked in haute cuisine, such as the jambú and its characteristic tingling that leaves on the tongue, and the famous ants served with pineapples.

©@alexatala @dangelofotos Ants and “cachaza”, creation of Chef Alex Atala in his restaurant D.O.M., in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

For its part, Pujol has been responsible for putting Mexican indigenous food at the top of the gastronomic world. Not in vain in the last ranking of Latin America 50 Best Restaurants it got the 3rd spot. Led by Enrique Olvera, the chef of the also famous Cosme, in New York, Pujol shows that what we know as street food can also be considered gourmet.