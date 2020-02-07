The cocktails and the characters that made them famous

There are characters from films, television and literature that every time we think about them, we picture them holding a drink. Some became fashionable after being practically forgotten, like Don Draper’s Old Fashioned, while other characters gave their particular touch to classic drinks, such as James Bond’s shaken, not stirred Martini. We bring you some of the most memorable cocktails thanks to one or several scenes that gave them the status of icons in popular culture. Go ahead and give them a try!

A Cosmo in New York

“I’d like a cheeseburger, please, large fries and a Cosmopolitan.” More than 20 years ago Carrie, Samantha, Charlotte and Miranda took New York by storm with a Cosmo in hand when Sex and the City premiered. Boyfriends, nightclubs and seasons passed, but this cocktail was the faithful companion of the four friends.

©HBO FILMS/ HOME BOX OFFICE/NEW LINE CINEMA/VILLAGE ROADSHOW / BLANKENHORN, CRAIG Charlotte (Kristin Davis) and Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) enjoying the signature drink of the famous Sex and the City.

License to Drink

“Shaken, not stirred”. This phrase is part of cinema history and is found in every film with agent 007, who finds a way between each mission to enjoy his vodka with dry martini. The drink is so important to the character that his creator, Sir Ian Fleming, explains in the 1954 novel Live and Let Die that it has to be prepared with six parts of vodka, one of vermouth and be served from a cocktail shaker.

©MGM Pierce Brosnan as James Bond in the 1995’s production of GoldenEye.

Vodka Tonic as a Melancholic Memory

In Scarlett Johansson and Bill Murray’s first encounter in Sofia Coppola’s Lost in Translation, she shows how lost she was in Tokyo and her inexperience, by not knowing what to order in the bar. In the end she goes for a Vodka Tonic, remaining in the collective imaginary of moviegoers as the drink of melancholy and the ideal companion to face the solitude of a new city.