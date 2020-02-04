Julio Garay Barrios is looking to change the world one bite at a time. The Peruvian native is an agroindustrial engineer who has created a cookie that is looking to improve the health conditions of children by building up their immune defense with healthy doses of iron and protein. The cookies, called Nutri H, were created with the purpose of fighting childhood anemia, something that affects people across the world. Julio’s history-making cookie helped him win the History Channel’s Latino show Una Idea Para Cambiar La Historia — a show that highlights innovations that have the potential to change the world.

©Galletas Antianemicas Peru Julio Garay Barrios won first place on the show Una Idea Para Cambiar La Historia with his Nutri H cookie

According to Medscape, a 2019 study conducted by James L Harper, MD, and Marcel E Conrad, MD, showed that iron deficiency “ranged from 7.2 to 13.96 per [every] 1,000” and that “iron deficiency anemia is 6-8 times more prevalent than in North America and Europe” in countries that had little access to meat for their daily dietary needs. Julio’s cookies, which are said to be delicious, are looking to lower those numbers and include a whopping 16.5% iron and 4.32% protein. The amount of protein and iron in these cookies are something that can turn the tide for many children that live in rural areas where meat can be expensive. “This Peruvian idea will [change] Latin America and the world,” he explained to local outlets.