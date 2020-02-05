“Vegetarian, vegan and plant-based food has garnered an unfortunate reputation over the years of not being delicious—but when people see how delicious plant-based cuisine can be and the level of flavors we are able to achieve, they are inspired to eat well and try new things. It’s all about crafting really refined culinary experiences without any butter, cream, sugar or animal products,” says Matthew Kenney, the award-winning, all-stars visionary, author and celebrity chef behind the beloved Plant Food + Wine in Los Angeles and Miami.

“As a chef, I find raw foods the most challenging and rewarding to prepare, and I feel my best when consuming them. Food tastes better when it is alive, full of fresh nutrients and color, rather than charred, over-seasoned and unrecognizable from its origin. Plants offer everything we need for pure health. With my cooking I strive to share this new way of eating—filled with plant-based and predominantly raw foods—with everyone around me.”

On his quest to seduce the palates with delicious, vibrant and healthful food, he had created several plant-based and raw food culinary academies around the world and a week-long wellness program at Kukui’ula in Hawai that involves yoga, meditation, and farming and harvesting.“Growing up in Maine really shaped my understanding and love for nature, it's where I fell in love with food. I was always looking to learn about ingredients I had never seen before. Later in my life, my passion for health evolved through my yoga practice and becoming more connected to the planet. Everything about my life changed when I transitioned to a raw food diet. I felt better, I had more energy, and I found new professional inspiration. People are also realizing the major health benefits of adopting this lifestyle and are sharing their own stories just as I have, in order to shift the culture.”

©@matthewkenneycuisine @bunsandbites

Chef Matthew Kenney Tips

Grow your own: “Keep a fresh supply of basil, thyme, oregano, rosemary, sage and dill really helps with the presentation of dishes. By growing your very own edible garden to produce organic herbs and garnishes (like our flagship restaurant, Plant Food + Wine in Venice) will certainly enhance the flavor and presentation.

Surprise them with depth of flavor: “I love to use local, sustainable, and seasonal ingredients, but this can be restrictive based on availability. When people see how beautiful food can be they are inspired to eat well and try new things. Once they do try our plant-based cuisine, most people are surprised at the depth of flavor we’re able to achieve.”

Sauce is key: “Creative plant-based sauces are also a major part of what makes simple raw food interesting and unique. Some of my favorites are pesto, hummus, tahini, salsa, guacamole or “sour cream” made with nutritional yeast.”

Plant based restaurants: