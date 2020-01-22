Who doesn’t love mac and cheese? Regardless of what your dietary needs or preferences might be, everyone can agree that they have a special place in their hearts for it. The creamy, ooey gooey lusciousness surrounds each noodle, keeping us coming for morsel after morsel is sometimes too much to handle (or maybe not enough?). We love finding new and exciting ways (especially healthy ones) that allow us to enjoy mac and cheese guilt free. And now thanks to Planta South Beach we have just the recipe to help us reach that goal.

Not only is this recipe delicious, delectable and enticing — but it’s also great for you and the environment. Nab the recipe below and get to cooking!

©Planta South Beach Chef David Lee and the Planta South Beach crew seek to bring upscale plant-based options to the exclusive Miami Beach area

Vegan Mac And Cheese from Planta South Beach

Ingredients:

4 cups croutons

1 cup almond parmesan

4 teaspoons salt

2 yellow onions, diced

1 head cauliflower, chopped

1 cup confit garlic

3 tablespoons confit garlic oil

2 tablespoons garlic powder

½ cup almond milk

2 teaspoons lemon

1 quart cashews

2 tablespoons nutritional yeast

1 cup rigatoni

2 tablespoons green peas

3 tablespoons smoked mushrooms

Salt and pepper, to taste

Instructions:

BREAD CRUMBS

- Crush croutons by hand until crumbled.

- In a bowl, mix crushed croutons, almond parmesan and salt. Set aside.

GARLIC ALFREDO SAUCE

- Sweat onions and cauliflower in a pot with 3 tablespoons of garlic oil. Cook until translucent, season with salt.

- Use a Vitamix or blender to combine onions, cauliflower, confit garlic, almond milk, nutritional yeast and garlic powder until smooth and set aside.

- In a separate Vitamix or blender, mix the cashews and lemon juice until smooth. Start at a low speed and work your way up. Once mixture is smooth and creamy, slowly start to add the puree mixture.

- Season with salt and fresh cracked pepper.

MAC & CHEESE

- Boil pasta for 8-10 minutes or until al dente, then drain.

- Sauté peas and mushrooms, salt to taste.

- Mix pasta with Garlic Alfredo Sauce until creamy.

- Set oven to broil at 350°F. Transfer mac & cheese to baking pan and top with bread crumbs. Put in oven until golden.

- Garnish with fresh parsley.