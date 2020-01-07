Every January millions across the globe get ready to start off the new year with a fresh and healthy outlook on life — making many set a New Year’s Resolution as a way to help keep them accountable. One of the most popular trends at the beginning of every year is weight-loss, especially after many have spent the holiday season eating a lot of rich food.

Many people look to diets and health trends for guidance on the best way to eat, sometimes choosing a certain diet that is less than health for the body. In the video, you can see which diet came in first place as the best one to consume and which one came in last as the worst one (and the one to definitely stay away from!).