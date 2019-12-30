The everlasting Latina beauty that is Thalía is no stranger to the world of healthy eats, but even this singer-actress indulges in the occasional extra appetizing sweet treat (especially around the holidays).

On Sunday, December 29, the Mexican beauty shared with her 15.1 million social media followers her latest delectable dessert journey at The Salty Donut in Miami, FL. In the videos and pictures that the Rosalinda star shared, you can see her munching on some truly over-the-top donut selections — one of them made with queso y guayaba!

In one of her videos, the director and producer shared, “Guayaba con queso!!!!! Best donuts, unique flavors like this one, guava and cheese...heaven.”

The singer also shared another carousel of videos, revealing that “I am a huge donut eater, and I am in love with these! The one that I am eating here has bacon and maple syrup! Delicious!”

La pobre Señorita Limantour actress continued, “If you find yourself in this area, stop by @thesaltydonut without a second thought. Of course, going to need at least 3 days of cardio to work this off!”