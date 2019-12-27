The family that cooks together, eats together. This is a concept that actress, activist and mamá orgullosaZoe Saldana is making sure to teach her three children with husband Marco Perego.

During the Christmas holiday, Zoe and her three boys, twins Bowie Ezio and Cy Aridio, five, and her youngest, Ezio, three, put on their chef hats and got to work.

The Curse of Father Cardona actress took to her personal social media page to share the special family moment with her 7.1 million followers.



Loading the player...

In the video, you can see the quartet busy at work rolling out their individual pizza doughs — forming them into the cutest pizza shapes we’ve seen in a while.

Mom Zoe can also be seen helping one of her twin boys as he adds red pizza sauce to his dough (Zoe was sprinkling something on the top, perhaps oregano?).

The quartet was centerstage hard at work on the kitchen island at the family home, Zoe making sure to lend a helping hand to each of her boys as they created their personal pizzas.