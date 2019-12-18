Loading the player...
Nothing says holiday cheer like the smell of fresh gingerbread cookies baking in the oven. Making cookies, especially with the kids, is something that is synonymous with the holiday season: anything from sugar cookies to black and whites, we love them all!
But nothing stands out or can compete with gingerbread cookies during the Christmas season — absolutely nothing! This cinnamon-y baked goodness has the power to warm our hearts and make our pancitas incredibly happy.
Start making memories this holiday season and check out the full recipe in the video!