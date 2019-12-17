Christmastime is upon us, and that means that we get to enjoy all the heavenly and rich recipes that we don’t get to eat the rest of the year (making them that much more special). Whether you like to eat your calories, drink your calories or both, there is always something new to try that will surely impress you and your familia.

We love all the distinctive and savory dishes that can be made — and we love the recipes that help us wash those dishes down even more! Check out the video to see how to recreate this enticing eggnog recipe at home.