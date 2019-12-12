Camila Alves is a model, designer and a certified foodie. Recently, the Brazilian mãe-of-three took to social media to share one of her many delicious recipes she enjoy at her home and likes make for her family.

The Women of Today founder shared a healthy take on the classic and traditional coleslaw recipe that is sure to add a great pop of freshness to any weeknight or weekend meal.

In the post, Camila shares that it comes from a cookbook that a friend of hers gave her. The video shared by the model shows that it’s a great for meal-prepping or group events since you can make so much of it at one time.

She shares in the caption, “I learned this coleslaw recipe from a great book that a friend gave to me and I have been making a simplified version.”

The Yummy Spoonfuls co-owner continued, “Have fun and make it your own! It is a great base for meals instead of just lettuce ... a coleslaw with no mayo! I will share the real version from the book next time I make it.”