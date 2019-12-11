If there is one thing we know, it’s that Super Bowl LIV in the tropical city of Miami, FL, will be the NFL’s most delicious one yet.

In 2020, the Hard Rock Stadium located in Miami will be hosting millions of people descending onto Miami looking to celebrate their team’s victory — and chef Dayanny de la Cruz will be feeding them all!

As the executive chef for the stadium, she oversees not only the menu for the big event, but making sure that everything has that special Latino sazón (then again, it’s in Miami, so we expect nothing less).

This Dominican #bosschica will be making sure that fans have a full pancita as Latinx Queens Jennifer Lopez and Shakira take to the Pepsi Halftime Show stage.

©@chefdayanny Chef Dayanny was born and raised in the Dominican Republic and grew up surrounded by delicious fresh foods raised by a family that honored cooking in everything it did

Upon completing her hospitality degree in the D.R., she went on to achieve a career that carried her from Grand Rapids, MI, to the DoubleTree Hotel in Chicago and ending at her current position as the executive chef for the Hard Rock Stadium.

Her goal for the 2020 Super Bowl is to match the star power brought to the big day by JLo and Shakira.