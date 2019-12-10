We all love sweet treats during the holidays — most notably cookies. They are perfect: small, handheld and good for traveling (even if it’s from the kitchen to the couch). Christmas cookies fill every sugary need and want we could possibly have.

Whether you love something elaborate like an ornate sugar cookie cutout with a frosted icing or simple like the classic peanut butter blossom cookie, there is always something that will delight your holiday palette. Check out what the top cookie was for your state in the video!