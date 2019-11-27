Preparations:

- Take two fresh tomatoes, chop them up and throw them into a pot

- Take another two fresh tomatoes and blend them with garlic, onion, cilantro and spices of your choice (chef Justina’s favorite is smoked chipotle)

- Throw the sauce into a pot with the chopped tomatoes and mix it up - Throw canned organic beans (black beans, pinto beans, kidney beans, white beans, garbanzo beans) into the pot. Side note: Justina also recommends purchasing a bag of beans and soaking them for 24 – 48 hours prior to making the chili

- Chop up a few portobello mushrooms and dice one white onion and add that to the pot

- Chop up two bell peppers (green, yellow or orange – depending on preference) and add that to the pot

- Throw in fresh chopped garlic

- Optional: add chipotle chorizo

Note: Justina often uses meat substitute but prefers the texture of mushrooms instead of the chorizo

- Add some Himalayan salt, ground pepper and smoked paprika

- Let it simmer for one hour

Note: If you want a chunkier/thicker chili, add quinoa