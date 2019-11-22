There are many ways to replace your favorite foods – like a delicious, traditional pumpkin pie – with a fitness-friendly version. In general, pumpkin is great as part of your daily diet. Cooked, in salads, steamed, raw or in the blender, pumpkin helps prevent heart disease its high zinc content also helps keep the immune system healthy. Tryptophan in the seeds helps relax the nervous system and improve sleep. Pumpkin pie itself actually has a lot of health benefits; it is high in fiber and provides 100% of your required daily Vitamin A intake.

Need any more convincing? If you're ready to enjoy your favorite holiday treat in a healthier version, get started with this quick and easy recipe.

©GettyImages Enjoy a healthier version of traditional pumpkin pie with one slice containing just 175 calories.

To make this eight-serving pumpkin pie, you need:

15 ounces pumpkin purée

1 cup regular flour

½ teaspoon sugar,

⅛ teaspoon baking powder,

⅛ teaspoon salt,

3½ tablespoons canola oil,

3 tablespoons cold water,

1 cup of sugar-free almond milk

3 whipped egg whites,

⅓ cup brown sugar,

1 teaspoon vanilla extract,

1 teaspoon cinnamon,

¼ teaspoon Jamaican pepper

¼ teaspoon cloves

Start by mixing flour, sugar, baking powder and salt in a large bowl. In a separate bowl, mix the oil and water, then add to the dry ingredients and mix well until the dough is a uniform consistency. Add a little cold water while mixing, if necessary.

Transfer the dough to a pie pan. Press evenly along the bottom and sides until you get a very thin crust. Cover the edges or press the dough with a fork to hold it in place, then leave to stand until the filling is ready. While you're doing this, preheat the oven to 400°F.

In a large bowl, mix the remaining ingredients to a smooth consistency. Pour the filling onto the reserved dough. Bake for 15 minutes, then lower the oven temperature to 350°F and continue baking until the center is cooked, about an hour and a half. Leave to cool, and enjoy!