Appetizers are the unsung hero of the food item world — they help keep us busy while we wait for the main course, serve well as a full dinner and have the power to appease large crowds when passed around! The power that picaderas have is even more presently felt during the holidays, when we are waiting for that delicious turkey or pernil (pork shoulder) to finish cooking, but the call from our tummies is ever so potent and we find ourselves needing to munch on something.

This is when the wonderful chef Claudette Zepeda-Wilkins steps in to save the appetizer day with her Thanksgiving take on taquitos (Sorry, abuelita – this is my novio for the year).

The recipe below captures the deliciousness we experience every year at Thanksgiving and adds a bit of freshness (and crunchiness) to the mix, creating something that is truly special to enjoy with your family and friends. Check out the recipe below!