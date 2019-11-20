Thanksgiving is upon us and we could not be more excited about it. We've been daydreaming about that delicious turkey and gravy, mashed potatoes, sweet potato casserole and the stuffing (because what is Thanksgiving without stuffing?).

Finding the perfect recipe for stuffing can be a little daunting, especially when everyone has go-to recipe that they think you should make (recipes are sorta like opinions, everyone's got one).

That being said, we definitely think you should try this stuffing recipe by none other than celebrity chef Tony Mantuano — the brilliant mind behind Terralina Crafted Italian. We totatlly stan this recipe, btw (aka 'by the way').

©Terralina Crafted Italian Pro tip: wear the stretchiest pants you own (general tip for Thanksgiving, really)

Chef Tony takes the classic stuffing recipe and turns it on its head adding traditional Italian ingredients like pancetta and ciabata bread and adding the crisp juiciness signature to Granny Smith Apples.

It's an easy-to-do recipe, which requires minimal ingredients, but packs an incredible amount of flavor. Whether you're making it for a party or planning on stuffing yourself, everyone is sure to enjoy. Check out the recipe below!