His passion for cooking, inexhaustible enthusiasm about the culinary universe and two Michelin stars have made Chef Mario Sandoval a shining light in the firmament of global gastronomy. He has been a leader in innovation for a decade, launching his own scientific research initiatives in search of new cooking techniques, creating gourmet dishes that are both healthy and exceptionally delicious.

Spanish Chef Mario, who has two Michelin stars, combines memories and recipes from his childhood with his scientifically developed techniques at his Madrid restaurant, Coque. His parents started their own restaurant in their small town decades ago. “My mother thought that that way her children wouldn't have to look for work far from home and we could stay together," he explains.

©Fernando Junco Mario Sandoval is a Michelin chef

With all of his accolades, the father-of-three is, above all, a family man who credits his roots for both his personal and professional achievements. When we ask him what he attributes the success of Coque, his Madrid restaurant that is a global benchmark of haute cuisine, he assures us that it has only been possible thanks to his parents, who started a family restaurant in the Spanish town of Humanes decades ago. “My mother thought that this way her children wouldn't have to look for work far from home and we could stay together," he explains.

Today, 42-year-old Mario and his older brothers continue the family's culinary legacy. Brother Juan Diego manages the restaurant, while Rafael, who designed Coque's stunning wine cellar, is a former bullfighter who joined the restaurant as a sommelier after their father passed away. (A fourth of the brothers, José Ramón, initially "helped a lot in the kitchen" but found his passion was as a soccer coach instead.)

©Fernando Junco A glimpse at some of the dishes served at Coque

By the time he was eight years old, Mario was preparing desserts at his parents' restaurant in the town of Humanes, population 17,000. Decades later, he still works alongside his older brothers in the kitchen, but now serves some of the world's most exclusive dishes at their cosmopolitan restaurant.

Two years ago, looking to expand their space and their international clientele, the Sandovals decided to move their restaurant to the heart of Madrid. But how did Chef Mario go from his mother's kitchen to the heights of haute cuisine? He gave us the answers as he opened the doors of Coque and revealed his recipe for success.

¡HOLA!: Do you remember your favorite childhood meal?

Mario Sandoval: "My mother made gallina en pepitoria (chicken in pepitoria sauce), which the whole family loved. I remember how she crushed almonds in a mortar and spent the whole morning braising a farm chicken. It was so wonderful to watch her cook. The whole house smelled of saffron and almond, an aroma that I can still remember. That dish was a family celebration, and when it was ready, my mother would put the dish in the center of the table where we were all sitting. It is one of my most special childhood memories."