We all reach that point in the day where the midday blues kick in and our energy feels a little low. So we’ll go for the coffee or grab a sweet treat (preferably a donut from our favorite shop) and then feel guilty because we know we probably didn’t need to eat three jelly-filled donuts. This month is World Vegan Month (give us a chance to explain) and there are an incredible amount of deliciously filling and colorful recipes that will give your day a brighter and healthier note.

©TABASCO Pro Tip: prep the salad the night before and store the dressing in a separate container to ensure the freshness of the lettuce

The skillful people at TABASCO have a recipe that is sure to pick up your day with a little kick to your tastebuds with this delightful black bean salad recipe with a lime zing dressing. In only 20 minutes, you can have the perfect bite of salad that is sure to cure that midday hump (and keep you away from those donuts). Check out the recipe below!