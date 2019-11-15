Spice up your lunch with this 20 minute Black Bean Salad recipe

We all reach that point in the day where the midday blues kick in and our energy feels a little low. So we’ll go for the coffee or grab a sweet treat (preferably a donut from our favorite shop) and then feel guilty because we know we probably didn’t need to eat three jelly-filled donuts. This month is World Vegan Month (give us a chance to explain) and there are an incredible amount of deliciously filling and colorful recipes that will give your day a brighter and healthier note.

Pro Tip: prep the salad the night before and store the dressing in a separate container to ensure the freshness of the lettuce

The skillful people at TABASCO have a recipe that is sure to pick up your day with a little kick to your tastebuds with this delightful black bean salad recipe with a lime zing dressing. In only 20 minutes, you can have the perfect bite of salad that is sure to cure that midday hump (and keep you away from those donuts). Check out the recipe below!

Black Bean Salad with Lime Zing Dressing

Serves: 4-6

Prep: 20 mins

Cook: n/a

Ingredients:

For the lime zing dressing:

2 tbsp TABASCO® Green Sauce

6 tbsp olive oil

1 lime, juice and zest

Small bunch fresh coriander (cilantro)

Salt and pepper

For the black bean salad:

One 400g tin cooked black beans

One 190g tin sweetcorn

1 small red onion

1 ripe avocado

20 cherry tomatoes

2 baby gem lettuces

Salt and pepper

Preparation:

- For the dressing, finely chop the coriander and zest the lime. Add to a jar along with the juice of one lime and other dressing ingredients, season with salt and pepper, and shake well to mix.

- To make the salad, drain the black beans and sweetcorn, then lay them out on a few squares of kitchen paper and allow to dry.

- Finely dice the red onion, peel, de-stone and chop the avocado, and quarter the cherry tomatoes.

- Break the baby gem lettuce down into individual leaves (halve the larger ones if necessary).

- Toss the lettuce leaves, red onion, avocado, tomatoes, drained black beans and sweetcorn together.

- When ready to serve, mix in the dressing and season with salt and pepper, then transfer to a fresh serving bowl.