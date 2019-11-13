We know, we know — it's still November, why are already talking about Christmas (cue Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas). But hear us out, you've got to prep early so that on December 1, you're ready and good to go in order to celebrate Christmas all month long. And thanks to the good gente at Sol Beer, you can do just that. They just released their Calendario de Fiestas advent calendar for the month of December inspired by Mexican-American artists.

©Sol Beer The Calendario de Fiestas comes with 25 individual little surprises

Owning this advent calender will be like winning the loteria for the month of December (well, the first 25 days at least). The box, which has 25 slots, comes packed with exclusive and iconic goodies that honor the Mexican culture to the fullest.

In it, you can find items from Mexican-American artists including Noelle Reyes from Mi Vida Boutique, Rubén Darío Villa with Fúchila Fresheners, Kathy Cano-Murillo from Crafty Chica and more!