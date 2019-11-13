For chef Aarón Sánchez, being in the kitchen and creating one-of-a-kind dishes that celebrate his culture is the only thing that he can see himself doing. Owner of New Orleans eatery Johnny Sánchez, this third generation chef has cooking in his blood and deeply ingrained in his DNA.

He follows in the steps of his mother, who owned a successful restaurant, and his grandmother, who was an excellent home cook. In an exclusive interview with HOLA! USA, the celebrity chef shares why this is his chosen art form.



On Monday, October 1, chef Aarón released his memoir Where I Come From: Life Lessons From a Latino Chef, which details the story behind his passion for food, the influence his family history has had on his path and the many lessons he has learned along the way. He will also be making book appearances across the U.S. visiting New York, Los Angeles and Orlando, FL.