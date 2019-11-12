We all know the benefits of living an environmentally sustainable lifestyle — from the food we eat to the clothes we wear to the way we travel. Helping Mother Earth can be wonderful and tasty as well. There are countless recipes that put forth an insane amount of color, taste and sustainability. You can have it spicy, sweet, savory or find something that covers all the corners of umami (the combination of sweet, sour, salt and bitter in one dish). Be it vegan ice cream or hongos tacos, there is a recipe that is sure to please your palette while also keeping nature happy and healthy.

©Planta South Beach The coconut ceviche from Planta South Beach provides the right amount of freshness with the perfect amount of heat

This coconut ceviche recipe courtesy of Planta South Beach is a dish that merges the ambrosial taste of the coconut ‘meat’ with the Mexican heat of jalapeños and Anaheim chilis. Planta South Beach seeks to bring forth innovative plant-based dishes that don’t compromise on taste, something that this recipe definitely packs. Check out their recipe below!