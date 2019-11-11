Whether you are Latin, Italian or French: everyone loves coffee. Each culture has its own way of brewing this caffinated elixir. One of the most notorious brewers of coffee? The Cuban population. They don't only have regular coffee they have coladas. What are coladas? They are these small shots of sugary café that will wake you up in seconds!

Coladas are a shared drink — there is normally a small batch made and it is served up in thimble-sized plastic shot glasses (these little guys are strong even in small doses).

Not only is it shared due to the strength of the coffee (it is a mixture of espresso and sugar), but because Latinxers that partake in this drink use it as a moment to catch up and joke around with their friends.

How does one make the perfect colada? According to Food & Wine Magazine, the recipe is very simple. (1)You will need a six-serving stove-top espresso maker to brew a delicious pot of espresso. (2) In a large measuring glass, add sugar along with one tablespoon of the hot espresso.