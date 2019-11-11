Something holds very true, the moment we hear the word "diet" or "dieta," we almost automatically internally scream at the thought of having to give up the foods that we love (here's looking at you pizza and tequeños).

But, when you really think about it (Google it really), all the word diet truly means is the particular foods that we habitually eat. So the way we eat doesn't have to equate to restricting practices or depriving ourselves of the occassional roll of sushi.

Something that Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides actress Penélope Cruz knows very well with her Mediterranean Diet.

©GrosbyGroup The Mediterranean Diet uses a lot of natural and healthy elements in its cooking

“The Mediterranean diet incorporates the basics of healthy eating — plus a splash of flavorful olive oil and perhaps a glass of red wine — among other components characterizing the traditional cooking style of countries bordering the Mediterranean Sea,” explains Mayo Clinic.

Not only that, but red wine is included within the options of things you can indulge in on the Mediterranean diet (can you say 'sold?'). The Vicky Cristina Barcelona actress is all in on the Mediterranean diet because it makes her feel like she is at home whenever she is away.

Loading the player...

“I love Spanish food. My diet is the Mediterranean diet, which is good food. I eat well, but I try to eat healthily,” the actress shared with The Daily Mirror back in 2011.