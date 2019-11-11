Hongos Tacos by Rocco’s Tacos & Tequila Bar

Ingredients:

¾ tsp. Blended Oil

¼ lb. Button Mushrooms

¼ lb. Portobello Mushrooms

¼ lb. Oyster Mushrooms

⅜ tsp. Diced Jalapenos

1 tbsp. White onions

1 ½ tsp. Tequila

⅛ oz. Roasted Garlic

1 ½ tsp. Cilantro

⅛ oz. Kosher Salt

Preparations:

- Buttons are left whole. Portobellos are stemmed and the feathery brown gills are scraped out with a spoon and cut into long strips ½” wide.

- Stems are trimmed ¼” off of the bottom and sliced long way. Oysters (not actual oysters, fyi) are trimmed so they fall apart, cut in half if huge.

- Sear and cook until all the water is released and reduced. At this point stir up mushrooms and add onions, jalapeños, and garlic. Let caramelize.

- Add tequila to pan to deglaze. Reduce and add cilantro and salt. Cool, put in proper container, label, and refrigerate until ready to use.

- Sautéed mixed mushrooms and cook with onions and jalapeños to taste before serving.