Celebrate the weekend with this tropical whisky drink that will get you hyped

The weekends were made to celebrate anything and everything, especially with a heavenly cocktail in hand (but please celebrate responsibly, folks). As the fall months come to an end and the winter months start to veer their heads, we begin to think of the summer months of old and what could be again in the near future. Well, we’ve got the ideal cocktail recipe for you to enjoy and sip during these lengthy cold months that are ahead courtesy of the ever-so wonderful folks at Johnnie Walker.

This weekend the folks at Johnnie Walker will be at the Tropicália festival in California mixing up delicious cocktails to pair with the food that will be featured at the event. Tropicália is a two-day music and taco festival that celebrates “tunes, tacos and good times.” The event features some of Latin music’s top indie hits — just like Tropicalia CoCochata recipe will sure to be a hit at your next event. Check out the recipe below!

Tropicalia CoCochata

Ingredients:

2 oz Johnnie Walker Black Label

4 oz CoCochata mix*

Glassware: Highball

Garnish: Grated cinnamon & mini churro

Preparations:

- Combine Johnnie Walker Black Label and CoCochata mix over ice in a cocktail shaker.

- Hard shake and strain over fresh ice.

- Garnish with grated cinnamon and mini churro.

*CoCochata Mix:

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Coconut 3 ways

1.0 oz Rice

2 dashes Cinnamon

0.25 oz Vanilla

0.75 Almond

0.5 oz Cane Sugar

Preparations:

- Wash rice several times utilizing a Japanese rice washer.

- Soak all ingredients with the exception of the sugar overnight in the refrigerator.

- Strain solids through a fine-mesh strainer. Reserve liquid.

- Strain liquid through cheesecloth. Reserve liquid.

- Add sugar slowly, stir and taste.