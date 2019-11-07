Eva Longoria’s personalized pick-me-up will blow your mind 

Afternoon pick-me-ups come in many forms, and for Eva Longoria, it happens to be a latte (or cappuccino?) with her face on it. That’s right! She too needs a little dose of caffeine in the afternoon, except hers is chic and personalized. On Wednesday, the actress-producer shared a photo on her social media of her artsy coffee drink with what appears to be a stick of honey and a biscuit and captioned it with, “Afternoon pick me up,” with a coffee emoji at the end.

Eva shared a coffee drink featuring an image of her face

We’re not sure who’s responsible for her cup of Joe’s masterpiece, but it’s next-level for sure as her portrait is perfectly defined within the froth of her coffee. With so much happening in her career as well as personal life with being a mamá to her son Santiago Bastón, we can see why the Latina Powerhouse keeps herself caffeinated. Luckily, the Grand Hotel producer can count on her husband, José Bastón, as well as besties like Mario Lopez and Victoria Beckham, who she often turns to for advice.

Speaking to the Mail, Eva recently opened up about seeking guidance from her longtime friend. “She’s probably one of the first people I do turn to for advice for things. Plus, her kids are older, so she’s already been through all the stages already,” she said.

Eva is mother to her one-year-old son Santiago Enrique

Victoria and her husband, David Beckham are parents to their four children, Brooklyn, 20, Romeo, 17, Cruz, 14 and Harper, eight, so one can say they’re close to experts when it comes to the parenting department. “Harper’s in love with Santi, so that helps too. I have a built-in babysitter,” added the mom-of-one.

Aside from her motherhood duties, acting and producing, the Desperate Housewives alum also keeps busy with philanthropy and being and activist for the Latino community. On November 5, the Mexican-American actress joined Jay Shetty on the podcast On Purpose where she spoke about misrepresentation of Latinos in Hollywood. “Not only are we severely underrepresented in Hollywood but the eraser of Latinos in film is creating the problems we’re having in society,” she shared.”