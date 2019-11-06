The perfect Thanksgiving sangria that is done in five minutes

The time has come to begin our Thanksgiving and Friendsgiving food and cocktail prep for the month. This is the time where we start researching all the delicious and fun new recipes (or start prepping some of the tasty OG recipes) that we can cook up and stir up for our friends and family.

It’s also the time where our stress level oh-so slightly elevates due to all the hosting responsibilities. Fret not and leave your turkey-burning fears behind.

The good folks at Jose Cuervo have just released the perfect sangria cocktail for your upcoming gatherings that will surely make a splash and help others forget that you didn’t quite nail that risotto (because who can, really?).

Jose Cuervo is a family-owned brand and is run by the Beckmann family, who are descendants of Don Jose Antonio de Cuervo

This recipe is the perfect (and refreshing) blend of Jose Cuervo tequila, wine and fall fruit flavors (think citrus, apples and pomegranate).

Best part about it is that it is super simple to make and will only take minutes to make — leaving you open to battle that massive turkey or perfect your green bean casserole.

The flavors are crisp and will pair well with any Thanksgiving dish on the itinerary for the night. Check out the easy-to-do, done-in-minutes recipe below courtesy of wonderful people at Jose Cuervo (who happen to know a thing or two about celebrating with family)!

Friendsgiving Fiesta Margaritas

Ingredients:

4 oz. Jose Cuervo Red Sangria Margarita

1oz. Sparkling water

Preparations:

- Pour over ice and garnish with apple, orange slices, and cinnamon sticks