Who doesn’t love tacos (no, seriously, who)? The perfect taco is small and packed with an abundance of flavor and textures that are sure to get you and your tastebuds bailando more than Enrique Iglesias.



Not only that, but the perfect taco—rather your perfect taco—will keep you coming back for seconds, thirds and even fifths. And oftentimes, we find ourselves trying to replicate our favorite taquería recipe at home only to realize that there is something missing.



In comes the brilliant Chef Todd Mitgang of New York’s TacoVision with his spicy shrimp taco recipe (Chef Todd, ftw!).



©Heidi's Bridge TacoVision offers everything from vegan tacos to the fan favorite al pastor tacos

While anyone off the street can make a shrimp taco, no one can make it quite like Chef Todd or TacoVision, which is what makes this recipe so much more exciting because it brings restaurant quality goodness to the comfort of your home without the $6 delivery charge.



TacoVision gets their delicious inspo from the iconic street vendors of Mexico (using time-honored techniques and fresh ingredients) and artfully merges that with the one-of-a-kind NYC flare. So get ready to see the taco and then be the taco. Check out the yummy recipe below!



Ingredients:

Marinade for Shrimp:

1 Lbs of peeled and deveined shrimp (a size of your liking we use a 31-40) preferably sustainable

¼ Cup of thinly sliced garlic

¼ Cup of chopped calabrian chili (substitute cherry peppers)

¼ Cup of thinly sliced spring onion (substitute scallions)

1 Orange zest only

½ teaspoon of pequin chili powder (substitute crushed red pepper)

2 Tablespoons of canola oil

Aioli:

2 Garlic cloves

3 Egg yolks

1 ½ Tablespoons of dijon mustard

2 Tablespoons of fresh lemon juice

1 ½ teaspoons of salt

1 Cup of canola oil

Cabbage Topping:

2 Cups of thinly sliced green cabbage, preferably on a mandolin using a very thin setting

10 Basil leaves rolled and sliced very thin, a chiffonade