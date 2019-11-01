The Mexican holiday Día de Muertos (or Day of the Dead) is a special trans-generational holiday of remembering those who have long passed and being surrounded by our families and friends.

A central feature of all households during this commemorative holiday are the ofrendas — an altar created to honor those that have moved on to the afterlife.

In honor of Día de Muertos, Tequila Cazadores wants to help you honor those you love with their traveling ofrenda and a new dedicatory limited-edition bottle design created by acclaimed Mexican street and textile artist Victoria Villasana.

©Tina Sargeant Photography The traveling ofrenda will end its journey at the Cosmopolitan Hotel & Restaurant at the Old Town Día de los Muertos Festival

The Tequila Cazadores Altar from Arandas began its journey in Austin, before making its way to Phoenix. Upon leaving Phoenix, it will travel to San Diego, California to end its journey at one of the United States' biggest Día de Muertos festivals from November 2 through November 3.

Once inside the ofrenda, guests can learn more about the holiday's vibrant history, light candles on behalf of loved ones who have passed on and experience an auténtico Mexican toast with some delicious Tequila Cazadores cocktails.

©Tina Sargeant Photography The special-edition bottle will be available at local retailers beginning mid-September

For this deeply rooted historical holiday, Tequila Cazadores teamed up with Victoria Villasana to create a bottle design that was as unique and beautiful as Día de Muertos.

The design for the special-edition bottle of Cazadores Blanco was inspired by Victoria's Mexican heritage and seeks to capture and honor the beauty of the Highlands of Jalisco while also featuring the iconic Cazadores stag front and center.